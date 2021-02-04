Delhi Police SIT to examine dump mobile data to identify rioters behind tractor rally violence

NEW DELHI: DElhi Police Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is investigating the violence unleashed during the farmers’ tractor rally on the Republic Day, is examining the dump mobile data to identify the rioters.

According to the Zee Media report, Delhi Police has so far received 4000 video clips and CCTV footage from the people to help with their investigation into the farmers’ tractor rally violence in the national capital.

The SIT is now taking help from the forensic experts to analyse the material and identify the culprits.

Sharing more information in this regard, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) BK Singh said that the Crime Branch, which is investigating the nine cases related to the violence including at the Red Fort and ITO, is also examining dump data of mobile phone calls and registration numbers of tractors.

He added that a team from the National Forensic Sciences University has been called to analyse the video clips and CCTV footage related to the violence that left 394 police personnel injured and one protester dead.

On Friday, the Delhi Police also issued an appeal in leading newspapers asking people to share any evidence or information about the violence. He said that investigators are also analysing footage and photos taken from drone-mounted cameras and carrying out 3D mapping of the area vandalised at the Red Fort.

A team of forensic experts had also visited the Red Fort to collect samples. Delhi witnessed violence during the January 26 tractor rally organised by protesting farmer unions to highlight their demand for the repeal of the Centre's three farm laws.

Many of the protesters, driving tractors, reached the Red Fort while some of them hoisted religious flags on its domes and the flagstaff at the ramparts, where the national flag is unfurled by the prime minister on Independence Day.

In its appeal after the protest, the Delhi Police said, "All members of the public, including media persons, who are witnesses to the incidents or have any information about the incident or have captured any activity on their mobile phones or camera, are hereby requested to come forward and give their statements/footage/picture in their possession at room number 215, second floor, Old Delhi Police Headquarters, ITO during office hours, on any working day or contact on 8750871237 or 011-23490094 or send e-mail on kisanandolanriots.26jain2021@gmmail.com."

In a related development, Delhi Police on Wednesday announced a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh each for information leading to the arrest of key accused in farmers’ tractor rally violence on January 26. According to reports, the Delhi Police has announced Rs 1 lakh reward for information leading to the arrest of Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu, Jugraj Singh, Gurjot Singh and Gurjant Singh.

The police have announced a cash reward of Rs 50,000 each for the arrest of Jajbir Singh, Buta Singh, Sukhdev Singh and Iqbal Singh for their alleged involvement in Jan 26 violence.

According to Delhi Police, all those named in its FIRs were allegedly involved in hoisting a religious flag (Nishan Sahib) at the Red Fort and the violence which was witnessed on the Republic Day.

Delhi Police has also intensified its investigation into the violence and the mayhem unleashed during the farmers’ tractor rally on January 26 and launched a massive search against 12 rioters identified by it.

