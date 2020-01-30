EC gives nod to extend tenure of Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission on Thursday gave its nod for extending the tenure of Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik by a month in view of the assembly polls in the national capital.

The permission was granted after the Union Home Ministry wrote to a letter to the EC in this regard.

The Election Commission has allowed the Home Ministry to extend the tenure of Patnaik till February end, the Home Ministry sources said.

The 1985-batch officer of AGMUT cadre was going to retire on Friday. Patnaik was appointed the Delhi Police chief in January 2017.

Live TV

In view of the assembly election, the poll panel's permission was needed for a new appointment or extension in service of key government officials in the national capital.

Delhi will go to polls on February 8 and the counting of votes is scheduled to be held on February 11.