Minor girl sexually assaulted, dumped near bushes in Delhi's Narela

New Delhi: A minor girl was sexually assaulted by an unidentified man in outer Delhi's Narela area. The accused, believed to be in his mid-twenties, is still on the run. The police has registered an FIR under IPC section of rape and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. A manhunt has been launched to nab the accused.

According to reports, the girl went missing while playing outside her house on Tuesday evening. The police after examining the CCTV footages found out that she was accosted by a man to an empty plot and was raped.

The accused then dumped the minor left in bushes, leaving her severely injured. The girl was rushed to a hospital and has been given a medical treatment.

In another incident, a woman was raped and murdered at her residence in Delhi's Gulabi Bagh area. Her semi-naked body lying on the floor of her house was recovered by the Delhi Police on Saturday morning. According to the police, the accused, who was arrested by the police yesterday, had allegedly broke into the victim' s house on Friday night and raped her before strangling her to death.

During the investigation, police recovered a CCTV footage that showed the accused leaving the victim`s house. Police showed the CCTV footage to the victim`s neighbours, who identified the accused. The accused told police that he had strangled her to death after she spit in his face.