Republic Day 2021: 38 Delhi policemen awarded police medal

Image for representational use only

New Delhi: Thirty-eight Delhi Police personnel have been awarded police medal for their distinguished services on the occasion of India’s 72nd Republic Day on Tuesday.

Seventeen have been awarded the Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG), three President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service and 18 Police Medal for Meritorious Service on the occasion of Republic Day.

DCP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav and his special cell team, including Inspectors Prabhat Kumar Pankaj, Pankaj Kumar; Sub-Inspectors Krishan Kumar, Neeraj Kumar Sharma; Head Constable Girdhar Singh Gurjer; and Constable Gurdeep Singh, were awarded the Police Medal for Gallantry for bringing under control criminal ‘Kranti Gang’ in the Delhi NCR in 2018.

A team led by DCP Pramod Singh Kushwah with ACP Hridaya Bhushan, SI Sandesh K and ASI Bhupender Kumar arrested a suspected ISIS terrorist, Yusuf Khan, in September last year and recovered heavy ammunition. They have been awarded the Police Medal for Gallantry.

DCP Pramod Singh Kushwah and Inspector Vinod Kumar have been given the PMG for arresting three ISIS terrorists in Delhi in January last year.

DCP G Ram Gopal Naik, ACP Rajesh Kumar, Inspector Vinay Tyagi and Constable Kuldeep Singh will receive the PMG for rescuing a five-year-old child of a Delhi businessman after an operation of 11 days in 2018.

Special CP Neeraj Thakur, ACP Ritambra Prakash and SI Suresh Kumar have been awarded the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service.

DCP Rajesh Deo, DCP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, Additional DCP Rajendra Prasad Meena, ACP Anil Sharma, Inspectors Manish Joshi, Vinod Narang and Pratibha Sharma, ASIs Rekha and Mahabir Singh are among the recipients of Police Medal for Meritorious Service.

