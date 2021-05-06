Saving lives through 'oxygen vans’, NGO Seva Bharti launches major initiative for COVID-19 patients in Delhi

NEW DELHI: At a time when there is an acute shortage of medical supplies, beds and medical oxygen in hospitals across the country, a leading NGO named Seva Bharti has launched a noble initiative to help the COVID-19 patients in Delhi.

According to reports, the NGO involved in social service for decades has decided to provide life-saving Oxygen gas to those COVID-19 patients who urgently need it but are helpless due to the supply crunch.

For those patients, Seva Bharti has launched an "oxygen van" service in the national Capital. This entire campaign has been named ''Oxygen Service, Pranavayu Aapke Dwar''.

Each oxygen van launched by the NGO is equipped with four beds along with oxygen cylinders, masks and other essential goods to take care of COVID patients.

On the first day of its launch, the NGO has provided two such vans to Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. Seva Bharti has plans to launch as many as 100 such “oxygen vans” soon outside all major hospitals of the national capital.

The organisation aims to provide oxygen to needy patients as Delhi is facing an acute shortage of medical oxygen due to which many patients lost their lives.

Interestingly, in a big boost to COVID-19 infected people in home isolation, the Delhi government has also begun the home delivery of medical oxygen from Thursday.

As per the plan, the Delhi government will ensure the delivery of medical oxygen cylinder at the doorstep of the Covid-19 patients who are under home isolation.

The decision in this regard was taken amid raging Covid-19 cases and acute shortage of beds in the hospitals in the national capital. This decision is likely to help a lot of Covid-19 patients in Delhi, who are unable to find a bed in hospitals and are undergoing treatment at home.

Patients who need oxygen support will now be able to get the life-saving gas at their place at a reasonable price. Those who urgently need medical oxygen can make a formal request online by visiting - delhi.gov. in.

They will have to provide a photo identity card, Aadhar card and Covid-19 report.

Amid all this, the two medical oxygen plants have been installed at AIIMS and Ram Manohar Lohia hospital in the national capital with PM-CARES fund which will start supplying oxygen to these medical facilities by this evening, the Union Health Ministry said.

The plants were airlifted from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu and installed here on a war footing, it added.

