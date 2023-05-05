Tillu Tajpuriya Murder: Another CCTV Footage Shows Gangster Being Stabbed In Front Of Cops

New Delhi: Days after Tillu Tajpuriya was killed by his rival gang members inside Tihar Jail, another CCTV chilling visual showing the gangster being stabbed in the presence of the Tihar Central Jail officials has surfaced on Friday. This is the second CCTV visual of the macabre murder, which showed that fellow inmates continued to stab Tajpuriya – a prime accused of the Rohini Court shootout in front of uniformed personnel, who did not intervene.

The CCTV video, which is from 6:15 AM on May 2 and obtained from Tihar Jail's Central Gallery, shows some people bringing gangster Tillu Tajpuriya's body out. The visuals later show two other people stabbing the body and hitting it in the presence of Police personnel.

#WATCH | Delhi | A second CCTV video emerges from Tihar Jail's Central Gallery wherein a few people can be seen bringing gangster Tillu Tajpuriya's body out. The visuals later show two other people stabbing the body and hitting it in the presence of Police personnel. pic.twitter.com/FyE09M95C7 — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2023

In the footage, the police personnel could be seen standing near Tillu Tajpuriya, lying on the floor, and watching three men stabbing the gangster with weapons, fashioned out of lockup grills.

First CCTV Footage Shows Tajpuriya Being Brutally Stabbed

On Thursday, the first set of CCTV footage showing the gruesome murder of gangster Tillu Tajpuriya allegedly by the members of the rival Jitender Gogi gang inside the high-security Tihar jail emerged.

The 2.36-minute-long video shows the attackers forcefully entering a separate area inside the prison and viciously stabbing, kicking, and punching Tajpuriya in a brutal attack aimed at ensuring his death.

The disturbing footage has sparked significant concerns about the level of security within Tihar and the apparent lack of action on the part of officials to quell the violence. As per reports, Tajpuriya was stabbed more than 50 times by the assailants.

Who Is Behind Tillu Tajpuriya's Murder?

Tajpuriya (33), a resident of Tajpur Kalan on the outskirts of Delhi, was lodged in Tihar Jail under tight security measures. Gangster Satinder Singh Brar, also known as Goldy Brar who is believed to be in hiding in Canada, has claimed responsibility for the attack on Tajpuriya, citing revenge, according to an unverified social media post.

During the inquiry, it emerged that the members of the rival gang namely Deepak Teeter, Yogesh alias Tunda, Rajesh and Riyaz Khan had around 6:15 am cut open the iron grill installed on the first floor of the ward using an improvised saw. Another undertrial prisoner, Rohit, was also injured in the attack.

"The prison staff revealed that Deepak a.k.a. Titar (31), Yogesh a.k.a. Gainda (30), Rajesh a.k.a. Tunda (42), and Riyaz Khan (39) had attacked Tajpuriya with improvised knives. When Rohit tried to intervene, he was also attacked and injured," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), Akshat Kaushal said.

According to the prison officials, Tillu Tajpuriya was immediately taken to Delhi's Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Case Transferred To Special Cell

Meanwhile, the case has now been transferred to a special cell for investigation. The case was registered in Hari Nagar police station under sections 302 and 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). According to a prison official, the accused were lodged on the first floor of the same ward and they used an iron rod to attack Tajpuriya.

Rohini Court Shootout

Sunil Balyan alias Tillu Tajpuriya, a resident of Delhi who headed the infamous Tillu gang, was arrested in 2016 for multiple crimes and had been in jail ever since. Tajpuriya was the main accused in the Rohini court shootout case in September 2021 which left his friend-turned-rival gangster Jitender Maan alias Gogi dead.

The shooters, alleged associates of Tajpuriya had come dressed in lawyer's clothes and gunned Gogoi dead inside a courtroom in Rohini court. The two gunmen were immediately shot dead by the police team.

Tajpuriya and his gang's rivalry with another gang led by notorious gangster, Jitender Gogi dates back to 2009 when the pair were friends but supported different candidates in elections in Swami Shraddhanand College in Outer Delhi.