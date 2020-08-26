Two brothers commit suicide inside Chandni Chowk's jewellery shop, Delhi Police recover suicide note

In a shocking incident, two brothers committed suicide by hanging on Wednesday inside their jewellery shop in Chandni Chowk area of the national capital. The police recovered a suicide note which states financial difficulties as the reason for taking the extreme step. The deceased has been identified as Ankit Gupta (47) years and Arpit Gupta (42).

In the afternoon, the bodies of the two brothers were found hanging from the gutter with the help of a dhoti in their factory on the third floor. The staff created a ruckus when they saw the bodies. The police reached the spot as soon as they were informed. The suicide note, mentions that both were facing worsening economic situation.

According to the family, both the brothers had taken a loan of Rs 60-70 lakh from a financier. Both the financier and his bouncer were harassing the brothers and both of them took the extreme step under this pressure. The police have started investigating the case and sent the bodies of both to the mortuary for postmortem.

According to the police, Ankit and Arpit lived with the family in Sitaram Bazaar, Hauz Kaji area. Ankit is survived by his wife and two children while one brother lives in Kalkaji area. Arpit was unmarried.



Ankit and Arpit's jewellery shop is on the first, second and third floors of Maliwada in Chandni Chowk. There is a shop by the name of Krishna Jewelers. On the first floor, his father Adeshwar also built a property dealing office. His father claimed that in the recent past, both sons had a loss in business, so they took a big loan from a financier of the area at a higher interest.

When the lockdown was imposed, their business suffered a loss and meanwhile, the financier started demanding his money from both the brothers. They asked time to return the money but the bouncer of the financier used to threaten them both. Both of them were badly disturbed by this.

On Wednesday afternoon, at around three o'clock an employee went up and saw that Ankit and Arpit were hanging from the noose. He immediately reported this to Adeshwar, who was present in his office on the first floor.

The news spread like fire in the entire area. A large crowd of businessmen gathered in front of his shop. There was a lot of anger among businessmen regarding the incident. The police took the bodies after completing the formalities. The police is investigating the matter after interrogating the family.