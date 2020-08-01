Umar Khalid, former JNU student and activist, grilled for 3 hours in Delhi riots case, mobile phone seized

NEW DELHI: In more trouble for former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student and activist Umar Khalid, the Special Cell of the Delhi Police has grilled him in connection with the communal riots in February.

Khalid was grilled for nearly three hours on Friday in connection with the communal riots in the northeastern part of the national capital earlier this year.

The former JNU student was also interrogated regarding an alleged speech that he made before US President Donald Trump's India visit.

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has also seized the mobile phone of ex-JNU student Umar Khalid.

Earlier, an FIR was registered against the activist, in which it was said that the Delhi Riots was a pre-planned conspiracy and that the Khalid and his associates had a role in organising it. The FIR also stated that as a part of this plan, Khalid had appealed people to take to streets ahead of Trump's visit to garner international attention for his propaganda.

Last month, the Delhi Police's Special Cell had arrested Pinjra Tod activist Natasha Narwal and booked her under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for alleged conspiracy in the northeast Delhi riots in February and were sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

Narwal, along with another JNU student Devangana Kalita, was being investigated by the Delhi Police's Crime branch, related to communal violence in northeast Delhi.

Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 this year over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), leaving more than 50 people dead and around 200-250 of them injured.