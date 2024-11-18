99 Out Of 111 Employees Fired On Slack For Not Attending Meeting; Redditt Screenshot Goes Viral

New Delhi: A Reddit post has gone viral depicting the screenshot of a US-Based Company's CEO’s Slack message, terminating 99 out of 111 employees for not attending a meeting.

The screenshot was shared by a Reddit user, who claims that he was recently hired as intern for the company mentioned above that is a marketplace for musical instruments.

The leaked images of the screenshot taken from Slack messaging, the CEO who undersigned as Baldvin, said that the employees failed their contractual obligations.

"You failed to do what you agreed to, you failed to complete your part of the contract, and you failed to show up to the meetings you were supposed to attend and work for. I will cancel all agreements between us. Please return anything you have, sign out of all accounts, and remove yourself from this Slack immediately," he said.

Terminating the employees for not showing up at the meeting he wrote, "For those of you who did not show up to the meeting this morning, consider this your official notice: you're all fired"

“I gave you an opportunity to make your life better, to work hard, and to grow. Yet, you have shown me that you don't take this seriously. Out of 110 people, only 11 were present this morning. Those 11 get to stay. The rest of you are terminated,” he wrote, concluding with a harsh directive: “Get the f*** out of my business right now,” the CEO said.

Though some Redditt users have showed their support to the CEO's decision, many have criticized the bizarre option that the manager used to fire employees.