close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Railways

After success of Vande Bharat, Indian Railways boosts plans for new train sets

The Union Ministry of Railways held an important meeting in this regard with key train set manufacturers.

After success of Vande Bharat, Indian Railways boosts plans for new train sets
File Photo

Following the success of India’s first semi-high speed train, Vande Bharat, the Indian Railways now plans to add more such train sets to its network. According to information accessed by Zee News, the Union Ministry of Railways had accelerated the plan for induction of more trains sets in the Indian Railways.

The Union Ministry of Railways held an important meeting in this regard with key train set manufacturers. Sources said that several mega players from the field of train set manufacturing and its allied component were part of the meeting.

Representatives of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Hyundai, Integral Coach Factory Chennai, Modern Coach Factory Rae Bareli, Alstom, among others, attended the meeting.

This comes months after Vande Bharat successfully began its commercial operation in February 2019. The train was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Train 18, which was named Vande Bharat Express, has been manufactured by the Integral Coach Factory, Chennai.

During its trial run, the train had achieved a speed of 180 kmph. However, during its inaugural run between Delhi and Varanasi, the train ran at a maximum speed of 130 kmph. The 16-coach train is eventually slated to replace 30-year-old Shatabdi Express.

Tags:
Indian RailwaysMinistry of Railwaysvande bharat
Next
Story

Indian Railways to completely upgrade 50,000 passenger coaches

Must Watch

PT6M3S

Tiware dam breached: Two dead, at least 22 people missing