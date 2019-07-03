After success of Vande Bharat, Indian Railways boosts plans for new train sets

Following the success of India’s first semi-high speed train, Vande Bharat, the Indian Railways now plans to add more such train sets to its network. According to information accessed by Zee News, the Union Ministry of Railways had accelerated the plan for induction of more trains sets in the Indian Railways.

The Union Ministry of Railways held an important meeting in this regard with key train set manufacturers. Sources said that several mega players from the field of train set manufacturing and its allied component were part of the meeting.

Representatives of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Hyundai, Integral Coach Factory Chennai, Modern Coach Factory Rae Bareli, Alstom, among others, attended the meeting.

This comes months after Vande Bharat successfully began its commercial operation in February 2019. The train was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Train 18, which was named Vande Bharat Express, has been manufactured by the Integral Coach Factory, Chennai.

During its trial run, the train had achieved a speed of 180 kmph. However, during its inaugural run between Delhi and Varanasi, the train ran at a maximum speed of 130 kmph. The 16-coach train is eventually slated to replace 30-year-old Shatabdi Express.