NewsBusinessEconomy
GST

GST Meet: GoM report on 28% tax on online gaming, casinos, horse racing deferred

The GOM, headed by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, had recommended that online gaming should be taxed at full value of the consideration, including contest entry fee paid by the player on participating in the game.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 29, 2022, 02:42 PM IST

Trending Photos

GST Meet: GoM report on 28% tax on online gaming, casinos, horse racing deferred

New Delhi: While all eyes were set on extension of GST compensation mechanism for states and a highest 28 percent tax rate on online gaming, casinos and horse racing, a Group of Ministers (GoM) report on online gaming, casinos, horse racing deferred. GoM will now submit suggestions on regulations in 15 days

The GOM, headed by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, had recommended that online gaming should be taxed at full value of the consideration, including contest entry fee paid by the player on participating in the game.

The above two topics were slated for discussion at the second day of the GST Council meeting that started yesterday in the national capital.

In case of race courses, the GoM has suggested that GST be levied on the full value of bets pooled in the totalisators and placed with the bookmakers. In casinos, GoM recommended that the tax would be levied on the full face value of the chips/coins purchased from the casino by a player. No further GST would apply on the value of bets placed in each round of betting, including those placed with winnings in previous rounds.

On the first day, the 47th GST Council chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and comprising state counterparts, decided to tweak tax rates of some goods and services, including bringing pre-packed and labelled food items under the tax net to check evasion. Besides, a host of procedural and legal changes, including monthly GST return form, and mechanisms for dealing with high-risk taxpayers were also discussed, reported PTI.

With PTI Inputs

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Prophet Comment Row -- Will UAE condemn Kanhaiya's beheading?
DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur beheading -- Religious war started in India?
DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur beheading -- Open challenge to government and constitution?
DNA Video
DNA: Prophet Row -- Man beheaded in Udaipur for supporting Nupur Sharma
DNA Video
DNA: 19 killed in building collapse in Mumbai's Kurla
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the relationship between Gandhi Family and former PM Narasimha Rao
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 28, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Rebel faction might merge with Raj Thackeray's MNS?
DNA Video
DNA: Rebel MLAs get relief from SC, what will happen next?
DNA Video
DNA: 4000 years old weapons found in UP's Mainpuri