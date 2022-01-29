हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Budget 2022

Budget 2022: No ‘Zero Hour’ in Lok Sabha on 31 Jan, 1 Feb; here’s why

President Ram Nath Kovind will address a joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament on January 31. 

Budget 2022: No ‘Zero Hour’ in Lok Sabha on 31 Jan, 1 Feb; here’s why

New Delhi: There will be no 'Zero Hour' on 31st January and 1st February 2022, the first two days of the 8th session of the 17th Lok Sabha, due to the address of the President to both Houses assembled together and the Presentation of Union Budget 2022-23, respectively. 

President Ram Nath Kovind will address a joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament on January 31 on the first day of the upcoming budget session. On February 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget. 

According to a report by ANI, the two houses - the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha - are likely to discuss the Motion of Thanks to the President's address for three days starting from February 2. 

Sources quoted in the report pointed out that while the Lok Sabha could take up the debate on February 2,3,4 and 7, while the Rajya Sabha may take the discussions up on February 2,3, 7 and 8.

The report added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi could reply to the debate on the motion of thanks to the President's Address on February 7 in Lok Sabha and on February 8 in the Rajya Sabha. Also Read: Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, January 29: Check steps to get free rewards

For the unversed, the President's address brings out the Central government's policies, priorities and plans. The speech will also highlight the government’s work done in the past year while providing a framework for its agenda ahead. Also Read: IMF urges El Salvador to scale back $150 million Bitcoin trust fund, drop crypto plans

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Budget 2022Budget 2022-23Union Budget 2022Nirmala SitharamanUnion Budget 2021-22Budget Expectations
Next
Story

Meet Dr V Anantha Nageswaran, new Chief Economic Advisor, IIM-A alumnus, b-school dean: Top Facts

Must Watch

PT1M49S

Zee Top 10: Munawwar Rana again stirs up the exodus rage, targets CM Yogi