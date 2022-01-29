Budget 2022: No ‘Zero Hour’ in Lok Sabha on 31 Jan, 1 Feb; here’s why

New Delhi: There will be no 'Zero Hour' on 31st January and 1st February 2022, the first two days of the 8th session of the 17th Lok Sabha, due to the address of the President to both Houses assembled together and the Presentation of Union Budget 2022-23, respectively.

President Ram Nath Kovind will address a joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament on January 31 on the first day of the upcoming budget session. On February 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget.

According to a report by ANI, the two houses - the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha - are likely to discuss the Motion of Thanks to the President's address for three days starting from February 2.

Sources quoted in the report pointed out that while the Lok Sabha could take up the debate on February 2,3,4 and 7, while the Rajya Sabha may take the discussions up on February 2,3, 7 and 8.

The report added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi could reply to the debate on the motion of thanks to the President's Address on February 7 in Lok Sabha and on February 8 in the Rajya Sabha.

For the unversed, the President's address brings out the Central government's policies, priorities and plans. The speech will also highlight the government's work done in the past year while providing a framework for its agenda ahead.

