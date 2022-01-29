Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, January 29: Check steps to get free rewards

New Delhi: Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, January 29, have been released by the publishers of the popular gaming title. Gamers can use the codes to get free rewards such as skins, accessories, weapon skins, and in-app currency, among others gifts that make the game more interesting.

For the unversed, Garena Free Fire is a free-to-play battleground game that gained popularity in India after the Central government banned PUBG Mobile India in 2020 on user safety and national security concerns.

Players are required to visit the official Garena free Fire redemption website, i.e. https://reward.ff.garena.com/en to claim free rewards using the reward codes. Players are also required to log in to the Garena Free Fire portal via Facebook, Email or VK to receive free rewards in their accounts.

Garena Free Fire redeem code consists of 12 digits. It is made of a random series of alphabets and numbers. The developers of the title release new codes daily to improve the gameplay of users and make the more interesting.

Besides releasing the Garena Free Fire redeem codes, the game developers also conduct events from time to time to offer additional free rewards to the players in tie-up with other popular companies.

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for today, January 29:

34RU 765R DFEG

FY65 RWFE RTIG

VGHY EURG JFQ2

FRMT YKUO I8HU

U9TG QV2S Z3RF

UGJT KOU9 J8H7

G6F5 TDRS WFG4

RNTY KLUO J9N8

FJBC HJNK 5RY7

F5E3 R5T5 YHGB

F7T5 5FDS W355

F5TF 6GTY VGHB

FBYV TCGD B2EN

FBNJ IU87 SYEH

Step 1: Go to the official Garena Free Fire code redemption website - https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in with Facebook, Apple, Google, Twitter, HUAWEI or VK ID.

Step 3: Enter the 12-digit redeem codes and paste them into the text box.

Step 4: Click on the 'OK' option.

Step 5: The redemption code will be successfully redeemed and you will get free rewards in your Garena Free Fire account.

