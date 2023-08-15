Centre Hikes Windfall Tax On Crude, Diesel And Jet Fuel; New Rates Applicable From Today

New Delhi: The government on Monday raised the windfall tax on domestically-produced crude, diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) or jet fuel.

The windfall tax on crude oil will increase from Rs 4,250 to Rs 7,100 per tonne, according to a gazette notification issued on Monday.

It has also increased the levy on diesel from Rs 1 to Rs 5.50 per litre and on jet fuel from nil to Rs 2 per litre.



The new rates will be applicable from August 15 onwards, the notification said.

India had first imposed windfall profit taxes on July 1, 2022, joining a growing number of nations that tax the supernormal profits of energy companies.

The government revises windfall tax imposition on a fortnightly basis.