Centre Unveils Financial Upgradation Scheme For 2.56 Lakh Gramin Dak Sevaks

This is in addition to the remuneration provided to GDS in the form of 'Time Related Continuity Allowance (TRCA)', according to the government.

Mar 16, 2024
Centre Unveils Financial Upgradation Scheme For 2.56 Lakh Gramin Dak Sevaks

New Delhi: Union Minister for Communications and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw, on Friday unveiled a financial upgradation scheme for 2.56 lakh Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) working in the Department of Posts. The aim of the government is to improve service conditions and remove stagnation in the service of GDS.

The GDS serves as the backbone of the Department of Posts in rural areas and plays a vital role in delivering postal and financial services to the remotest part of the country. (Also Read: Big Bonanza For LIC Employees; Government Approves 17% Wage Hike)

Every Gramin Dak Sevak will get three financial upgrades on completion of 12, 24, and 36 years of service, amounting to Rs 4,320, Rs 5,520, and Rs 7,200 per annum, respectively, the Union Minister announced. (Also Read: Rare 4GB Original iPhone Goes Up For Auction: Here's All You Need To Know)

This is in addition to the remuneration provided to GDS in the form of 'Time Related Continuity Allowance (TRCA)', according to the government.

"In a significant step to improve the service conditions of GDS, this scheme is expected to benefit more than 2.56 lakh GDS and remove stagnation in their service," said Ashwini Vaishnaw.

