CNG price hiked in Delhi-NCR: Check new rates here

Apart from Delhi, CNG will be Re 1 per kg more expensive in Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad. From Tuesday, it will cost Rs 59.58 per kg.

New Delhi: In the midst of speculation about fuel price increases due to crude oil price hikes, the price of CNG in Delhi-NCR has been hiked by up to Re 1.

According to Zee News Hindi, the increased CNG prices will take effect at 6 a.m. on March 8, 2022. CNG will now be 50 paise more expensive in the national capital. The current CNG rate in Delhi is Rs 57.01 per kilogram, which will rise to Rs 57.51 per kg from Tuesday morning.

Furthermore, with the conclusion of the Assembly elections in the five states on Monday, the price of price and diesel is expected to rise. According to reports, petrol prices could rise by Rs 10 to Rs 16 and diesel prices could rise by Rs 8 to Rs 12. This price increase will be implemented in stages.

