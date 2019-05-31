close

2G scam

Delhi High Court seeks response from A Raja, Kanimozhi on CBI's demand for early hearing in 2G case

In its plea, the CBI has said that this is a matter of national hence the the pending appeal of the CBI should be heard soon. The next hearing of the case will be held on July 30.

Delhi High Court seeks response from A Raja, Kanimozhi on CBI&#039;s demand for early hearing in 2G case

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court hearing demand by CBI for early hearing in 2G case sought response from former Telecom Minister A Raja, Kanimozhi and others. The CBI had filed an appeal in the Delhi High Court for hearing on a delayed appeal in the ongoing 2G case.

The Patiala House Court had acquitted all the 17 accused, including former telecom minister A Raja and Rajya Sabha member Kanimozhi, in connection with the 2G scam case filed by the CBI on December 21, 2017.

The CBI and ED had challenged the decision of the lower court in the High Court in March telling them that even after three months of the case in the 2G case.

The alleged 2G scam relates to the grant of 2G spectrum licence allocations in 2007-08, which caused, according to a report by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India, a loss of Rs 1.76 lakh crore to the public exchequer.

Tags:
2G scamDelhi High Court2G caseA RajaKanimozhi
Nirmala Sitharaman, India's first female Finance Minister after Indira Gandhi

