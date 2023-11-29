New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approveed Central Sector Scheme for providing Drones to the Women Self Help Groups. The scheme aims to provide drones to 15,000 selected Women SHGs during the period 2023-24 to 2025-2026 for providing rental services to farmers for agriculture purpose.

"The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has approved Central Sector Scheme for providing Drones to the Women Self Help Groups (SHGs), with an outlay of Rs. 1261 Crore for the period from 2024-25 to 2025-26," said a cabinet note.

The Cabinet release said that it is envisaged that the approved initiatives under the scheme will provide sustainable business and livelihood support to 15,000 SHGs and they would be able to earn additional income of at least Rs One lakh per annum.

The scheme will help infusing advance technology in agriculture for improved efficiency, enhance crop yield and reduced cost of operation for the benefit of farmers, it added.

Under the scheme, Central Financial Assistance @ 80% of the cost of drone and accessories/ancillary charges up to a maximum of Rs 8 Lakh will be provided to the women SHGs for purchase of drones.

The Cluster Level Federation (CLFs) of SHGs may raise the balance amount (total cost of procurement minus subsidy) as loan under National Agriculture Infra Financing Facility (AIF). Interest subvention @ 3% on the AIF loan will be provided.