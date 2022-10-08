NewsBusinessEconomy
NIRMALA SITHARAMAN

FM Nirmala Sitharaman buys vegetables in Chennai amid inflation

India`s retail inflation rose to 7 per cent in August from 6.71 per cent in July and this was due to higher food prices. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 08, 2022, 09:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Nirmala Sitharaman, a senior BJP leader and Union Finance Minister, spent a busy day in Chennai, Tamil Nadu's capital, from morning to night on Saturday. Nirmala, who had completed all of her programmes on time, stopped at the Mylapore market in the night city. She spoke to the vegetable traders at the market on this occasion. They inquired about the difficulties they were experiencing.

She later stopped at a store and purchased vegetables. Nirmala took a basket and went vegetable shopping. On social media, people are commenting on the video of the Union Minister stopping at the vegetable market and buying vegetables.

 

Inflation in India has been on the rise consistently for the past several months and various reasons can be attributed to it such as soaring food and oil prices, among others. 

However, most importantly, the sharply depreciating rupee against the dollar is one of the most significant reasons behind it. 

India`s retail inflation rose to 7 per cent in August from 6.71 per cent in July and this was due to higher food prices. In fact, retail inflation has been beyond the Reserve Bank of India`s (RBI) tolerance limit of 6 per cent for eight months in a row. 

A rise in food prices has led to a spike in retail inflation and this is evident from the fact that inflation in food basket was 7.62 per cent in August, up from 6.69 per cent in July and more than double from 3.11 per cent in August 2021.

