Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana

Free LPG Cylinder along with Rs 1,600 cash: Know all about THIS Modi govt scheme

New Delhi: Presenting the Union Budget 2021, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the extension of PM Ujjwala Scheme to cover 1 crore more beneficiaries.

Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) was launched on May 1, 2016 to provide 8 crore deposit free LPG connections to poor households in the country. PMUY aims at providing Free LPG connections to Women from BPL Households. The Scheme provides a financial support of Rs 1,600 for each LPG connection to the BPL households. The identification of eligible BPL families is being made in consultation with the State Governments and the Union Territories.

Three State owned Oil Marketing Companies i.e. IOCL, BPCL and HPCL have implemented the Scheme in all the States/UTs of the country in a mission mode and achieved the target of 8 crore LPG connections in September 2019, seven months ahead of the timelines set (March 2020).

Providing LPG connections to BPL households ensures universal coverage of cooking gas in the country. This measure also empowers women and protect their health. It reduces drudgery and the time spent on cooking. It also provides employment for rural youth in the supply chain of cooking gas.

