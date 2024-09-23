From Google, Adobe To Nivida, PM Modi Attends Tech CEOs Roundtable In New York

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with technology industry leaders in New York in a Roundtable anchored by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), School of Engineering. The tech-roundtable focused on Artificial Intelligence and Quantum; Biotechnology and Life Sciences; Computing, IT and Communication; and Semiconductor technologies.

Organised by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) School of Engineering, the CEOs of top US tech firms, including Google CEO Pichai, Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayena, Accenture CEO Julie Sweet and NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang attended the conference.Others who participated in the roundtable include AMD CEO Lisa Su, HP Inc. CEO Enrique Lores, IBM CEO Arvind Krishna, Dr Noubar Afeyan, Chairman of Moderna, and Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg.



The CEOs participated in a deep dive with Prime Minister on the evolving technology landscape at a global level and how these cutting-edge technologies are contributing to the well-being of people around the world including in India. They touched upon how technology is being leveraged for innovations, which have the potential to revolutionize the global economy and human development.



Prime Minister appreciated the efforts of the MIT School of Engineering and its Dean for bringing the technology leaders together. He noted that technology collaboration and efforts such as the Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies [ICET] lie at the core of the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

He stressed that in his third term, India will make every effort to become the third largest economy in the world. He encouraged the companies to take advantage of India’s growth story for collaboration and innovation. They can co-develop, co-design, and co-produce in India for the world, harnessing the opportunities from India’s economic and technological growth. He assured the business leaders of India’s deep commitment to protection of intellectual property and to fostering tech-innovation.



Prime Minister highlighted the economic transformation happening in India, particularly in electronics and information technology manufacturing, semiconductors, biotech and green development. He stated that his government was committed to making India a global hub of semiconductor manufacturing. He also dwelt on India’s BIO E3 policy to develop India into a biotech powerhouse. On AI, he noted that India’s policy is to promote AI for All, underpinned by its ethical and responsible use.



The CEOs expressed their strong interest in investing and collaborating with India. India's growing prominence as a global technology hub, driven by its innovation-friendly policies and flourishing market opportunities, got much appreciation from the tech-leaders. They also agreed that investing in startups would be a synergistic opportunity to innovate and develop newer technologies in India.



MIT Professor Anantha Chandrakasan, Chief Innovation and Strategy Officer at the Institute and Dean of the MIT School of Engineering, who chaired the roundtable, thanked Prime Minister and CEOs for their participation, affirming MIT’s commitment to advancing technology and making it accessible for global good.