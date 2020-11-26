Get additional cashback of Rs 50 on domestic LPG cylinders –This is the process

New Delhi: For customers, looking to save some more on LPG Cylinders, Amazon has an additional cashback offer for you. The e-retailer will give you additional cashback of Rs 50 on LPG Cylinders if you book it through them.

Though, oil marketing companies had previously clarified that the cashback amount is being borne by Amazon because there are no discounts from the concerned PSU companies like Bharat Gas, HP Gas and Indane.

Also, this must be noted that the LPG cylinder refill Cashback benefits can be availed till December 1. Furthermore, Amazon is giving this benefit for customers booking for refill for the first time.

After booking your cylinder refill, if you pay via Amazon pay, you will get the cashback within 3 business day. Once the amount has been credited, you will get an SMS confirming the same. You can check your Amazon pay account for the cashback.

How to book domestic LPG cylinder using Amazon Pay

Go to the Amazon Pay page on Amazon.

Tap on the LPG cylinder.

Select your LPG provider and enter your mobile number that is registered with LPG cylinder distributor or LPG ID.

Follow the on-screen instructions to pay for the cylinders.

Once you have paid for your LPG cylinder booking on Amazon, it takes upto 7 days for the cylinder to get delivered.