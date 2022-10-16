NewsBusinessEconomy
PLI

Govt considering proposals for extending Rs 35,000 crore PLI scheme to more sectors

The government has already rolled out the scheme with an outlay of about Rs 2 lakh crore for as many as 14 sectors, including automobiles and auto components, white goods, pharma, textiles, food products, high efficiency solar PV modules, advance chemistry cell and speciality steel.

Edited By:  Shubham Singh|Last Updated: Oct 16, 2022, 01:48 PM IST|Source: PTI
  • PLI (production linked incentive) benefits are also being considered for toys, some chemicals and shipping containers.
  • The objective of the scheme is to make domestic manufacturing globally competitive and create global champions in manufacturing.

Trending Photos

Govt considering proposals for extending Rs 35,000 crore PLI scheme to more sectors

New Delhi: The government is considering proposals to extend Rs 35,000 crore PLI scheme to different sectors such as leather, bicycle, some vaccine materials, and certain telecom products with an aim to boost domestic manufacturing and create jobs, an official said.

PLI (production linked incentive) benefits are also being considered for toys, some chemicals and shipping containers.

The proposals are at discussion stage. Inter-ministerial talks are going on to extend PLI benefits to all these different sectors as there has been demand from industry and certain departments, the official said.

The government has already rolled out the scheme with an outlay of about Rs 2 lakh crore for as many as 14 sectors, including automobiles and auto components, white goods, pharma, textiles, food products, high efficiency solar PV modules, advance chemistry cell and speciality steel.

The official said there are some savings from this Rs 2 lakh crore which could be considered for other sectors, and is under discussions.

The objective of the scheme is to make domestic manufacturing globally competitive and create global champions in manufacturing.

Last month, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal stated that the government is working to extend incentives under the PLI scheme to more sectors.

The PLI scheme is also aimed at making Indian manufacturers globally competitive, attracting investment in the areas of core competency and cutting-edge technology; ensuring efficiencies; creating economies of scale; enhancing exports and make India an integral part of the global supply chain.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 15, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: India's light in the darkness of recession!
DNA Video
DNA: Man abuses Pakistan finance minister Ishaq Dar
DNA Video
DNA: Political analysis of 'Dirty Game' in Gujarat
DNA Video
DNA: Government's 'Lollipop' to flood affected people
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 14, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Video games negatively impacting children's health
DNA Video
DNA: Heart attack no longer sees age!
DNA Video
DNA: Report on awareness about Organ Donation
DNA Video
DNA: India's befitting reply to Pakistan on Kashmir issue at UN