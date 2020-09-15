हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor Project

Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor project from Palwal to Sonipat via Sohna-Manesar-Kharkhauda gets cabinet approval

The estimated completion cost of the project is reportedly Rs 5,617 crore and it is likely to be completed in 5 years.

Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor project from Palwal to Sonipat via Sohna-Manesar-Kharkhauda gets cabinet approval
File Photo

New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (September 14, 2020) gave approval to the Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor Project from Palwal to Sonipat via Sohna-Manesar-Kharkhauda. 

This Rail Line will start from Palwal and end at existing Harsana Kalan station (On Delhi-Ambala section) and will also give connectivity en route to existing Patli Station (on Delhi-Rewari line), Sultanpur station (on Garhi Harsaru-Farukhnagar Line) and Asaudha Station (on Delhi Rohtak Line). 

The project will be implemented by Haryana Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (HRIDC) which is a joint venture company set up by the Ministry of Railways with Government of Haryana.

The estimated completion cost of the project is reportedly Rs 5,617 crore and it is likely to be completed in 5 years.

As per the Ministry of Railways, Palwal, Nuh, Gurugram, Jhajjar and Sonipat districts of Haryana will be benefitted through this rail line.

This will facilitate diversion of traffic not meant for Delhi thus decongesting NCR and will help in developing multimodal logistics hubs in Haryana State sub-region of NCR. It will also provide high-speed seamless connectivity of this region to Dedicated Freight Corridor network resulting in the reduction of cost and time of transportation for EXIM traffic from NCR to ports of India, making exports of goods more competitive. 

The project will connect unserved areas of the state of Haryana and will result in boosting economic and social activities in Haryana. 

"This multipurpose transport project will also facilitate affordable and faster commuter travel, long-distance travel in different directions from Gurugram and the industrial regions of Manesar, Sohna, Farukhnagar, Kharkhauda and Sonipat," said the Ministry of Railways.

"Approximately 20,000 passengers each day will be travelling through this line and 50 Million Tonnes of goods traffic would also be carried out every year," they added.

