HINDENBURG RESEARCH

Hindenburg Now Trains Guns On Sebi Chief Madhabi Buch, Says Had Stakes In Offshore Funds Linked To Adani

As per the Hindenburg report, Madhabi Buch and her husband first appear to have opened their account with IPE Plus Fund 1 on June 5th, 2015 in Singapore.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Aug 10, 2024, 11:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Hours after teasing a cryptic post on X “Something big soon India,” US Based short seller Hindenburg Research has come out with new 'whistleblower documents'. Hindenburg Research documents revealed that market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch and her husband Dhaval Buch had stakes in in offshore funds linked to the Adani Group.

The Hindenburg latest report, citing Whistleblower Documents, said that it showed “Madhabi Buch, The Current Chairperson of SEBI, And Her Husband Had Stakes In Both Obscure Offshore Funds Used In The Adani Money Siphoning Scandal.”

“It has been nearly 18 months since our original report on the Adani Group presented overwhelming evidence that the Indian conglomerate was operating “the largest con in corporate history”. Our report exposed a web of offshore, primarily Mauritius-based shell entities used for suspected billions of dollars of undisclosed related party transactions, undisclosed investment and stock manipulation,” Hindenburg in its report published on its website on Saturday.

As per the Hindenburg report, Madhabi Buch and her husband first appear to have opened their account with IPE Plus Fund 1 on June 5th, 2015 in Singapore.

“We had previously noted Adani’s total confidence in continuing to operate without the risk of serious regulatory intervention, suggesting that this may be explained through Adani’s relationship with SEBI Chairperson, Madhabi Buch. What we hadn’t realized: the current SEBI Chairperson and her husband, Dhaval Buch, had hidden stakes in the exact same obscure offshore Bermuda and Mauritius funds, found in the same complex nested structure, used by Vinod Adani,” added the report.

A declaration of funds, signed by a principal at IIFL states that the source of the investment is “salary” and the couple´s net worth is estimated at $10 million, said the report.

