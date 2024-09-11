HURRY! Update Your Aadhar For Free: Deadline Ends In 4 Days; Details Here

New Delhi: If your Aadhar card was issued 10 years ago and hasn't been updated now is the time to take action. The deadline to update your Aadhar card is approaching fast on September 14. With only four days left, it's important to ensure your details are current by providing proof of identity and address. After the deadline, a Rs 50 fee will apply for any updates.

Aadhaar authentication is a process where you provide your Aadhaar number along with your demographic or biometric details which are then verified by UIDAI’s Central Identities Data Repository (CIDR). UIDAI checks if your information matches their records.

Step-by-Step Guide to Updating Aadhaar Online:

- Visit the Website: Go to myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in and log in using your Aadhaar number and the OTP sent to your registered mobile number.

- Review Your Details: Check your identity and address information shown in your profile.

- Verify Details: If everything is correct, click on 'I verify that the above details are correct.'

- Select Documents: From the drop-down menus, choose the documents for identity and address verification.

- Upload Documents: Upload the selected documents (files should be less than 2 MB and in JPEG, PNG, or PDF format).

- Submit: Review your information and submit it to update your Aadhaar details.

Which Aadhaar details cannot be updated online?

You can’t update biometric details like iris scans, fingerprints, or facial photos online. Additionally, you can only change your date of birth and gender once.//

Save yourself from the last-minute stress and extra charges by making sure your Aadhaar card is up-to-date and valid.