Indian Railways registers more than 10% jump in freight loading compared to last year

New Delhi: Indian Railways registered more than 10 percent jump in freight loading compared to last year for the same corresponding period. The freight loading for the month of September 2020 till September 6, 2020, overtakes last year’s figure for the same period in both financial and loading terms, according to the Ministry of Railways.

On mission mode, Indian Railways Freight loading for the month of September 2020 till September 6, 2020, crossed last year’s loading and earnings for the same period.

In the month of September till September 6, 2020, Indian Railways loading was 19.19 million tonnes which are 10.41% (1.81 million tonnes) higher compared to last year’s loading for the same period (17.38 million tonnes). In this period, Indian Railways earned Rs 1836.15 crores from freight loading which is also Rs 129.68 crores higher compare to last year’s earnings for the same period (Rs 1706.47 crores), the statement said.

In the month of September 2020 till September 6, 2020, Indian Railways loading was 19.19 million tonnes which include 8.11 million tonnes of coal, 2.59 million tonnes of iron ore, 1.2 million tonnes of foodgrains, 1.03 million tonnes of fertilizers, and 1.05 million tonnes of cement.

Notably, a number of concessions/ discounts are also being given in Indian Railways to make Railways Freight movement very attractive. The improvements in freight movements will be institutionalized and incorporated in the upcoming zero-based time table.

Freight Corridor gathers speed

On a mission mode, the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) of Indian Railways is gathering speed. Constant weekly monitoring and meetings with all stakeholders lead to the acquisition of patches and sections of land which were long delayed. Indian Railways even deployed its experts to assist the contractors to tide over operational difficulties at ground level implementation, the ministry said.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal held a review meeting with Chief Secretaries of the state government to expedite the progress and resolve critical issues of Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC).

Goyal also wrote letters to Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Maharashtra in this regard. Goyal has been holding review meetings with Dedicated Freight Corridor contractors to resolve their problems and issues.

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Railway Board Vinod Kumar Yadav also wrote letters to Chief Secretaries of State Governments and General Managers of Zonal Railways to expedite the progress and resolve critical issues.

Yadav also held a meeting with Dedicated Freight Corridor contractors to resolve their problems and issues.

In the last week, more than 20 meetings (contract package wise) held with respective field officials of L&T, PMC, TATA, and DFC Officials. Various issues discussed in the meeting and resolved and timelines are given. A dashboard is being created to monitor km by km progress of the project.