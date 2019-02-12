India's fastest train Vande Bharat Express a.k.a Train 18: Full fare, meal plan, route details

New Delhi: India's fastest train – Vande Bharat Express or Train 18 – is all set to make its maiden run on February 15.

The Train 18, manufactured under the 'Make in India' initiative at ICF, Chennai, will be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Vande Bharat Express Route

The much-awaited indegenously built engineless Vande Bharat Express will run between New Delhi and Varanasi. The train will depart from New Delhi Railway Station.

Meal details

The train will have differently priced meals. The passengers of the train will have no option to opt out of meals. But the ones travelling its first or final legs have been given that option.

New Delhi-Varanasi executive class meal plan is priced at Rs 399. It will serve morning tea, breakfast and lunch.

New Delhi-Varanasi chair car will have to pay Rs 344 for the same.

New Delhi-Kanpur and Prayagraj executive class meal will be priced at Rs 155 and Rs 122 for chair car.

Varanasi-New Delhi executive class passengers will have to pay Rs 349 for the meal and chair car passengers will have to pay Rs 288.

Vande Bharat Express Fares

New Delhi-Varanasi Route

Rs 1,850 for chair car

Rs 3,520 for executive class

Varanasi-New Delhi Route

Rs 1,795 for chair car

Rs 3,470 for executive class

Delhi and Kanpur

Rs 1,150 for chair car

Rs 2,245 for executive class

Delhi-Prayagraj

Rs 1,480 for chair car

Rs 2,935 for executive class

Kanpur-Prayagraj

Rs 630 for chair car

Rs 1,245 for executive class

Kanpur-Varanasi

Rs 1,065 for chair car

Rs 1,925 for executive class