IRCTC Big Update! Blankets, bedsheets could make re-entry to trains from THIS date

New Delhi: The Railway Board is expected to resume offering bed sheets, pillows, and blankets in trains starting from December 1, according to sources. However, the authorities are expected to start offering these services in trains, operated by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), in a phased manner.

In March 2020, the Railway Board had decided to discontinue providing sheets, pillows and blankets on trains in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. With the number of COVID-19 cases under control right now, the service could start from December 1.

Previously, reports had pointed out that the bedsheet, pillow and blanket facility could resume with the onset of winters in the country.

Meanwhile, the Railway Board has also recently issued an order to resume serving cooked meals to passengers on trains, another service that was discontinued due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Ready-to-eat meals will also continue to be served to passengers, the Railway Board said in its letter to IRCTC.

"In view of the restoration of normal train services, requirements of travelling passengers and easing of Covid lockdown restrictions in eateries, restaurants, hotels and such other places across the country, it has been decided by the Ministry of Railways to resume the services of cooked food in trains. Service of ready-to-eat meals will also continue," the letter stated. Also Read: OnePlus RT or 9RT launching in India? Know the truth

Earlier in November 2021, the Indian Railways also announced the running of normal trains, withdrawing the special tag which had been in place for the pandemic. Also Read: Kerala Lottery Results Today, 26 November 2021: Nirmal NR 252 Results are out, 1st prize Rs 70 lakh --check winning details

