OnePlus RT or 9RT launching in India? Know the truth

New Delhi: OnePlus is preparing to launch new products in the country in the near future. The OnePlus 9R could be the next OnePlus smartphone to arrive in India next month. The OnePlus 9RT was recently introduced by the Chinese smartphone manufacturer, and the same model is likely to appear in India soon.

OnePlus normally releases its phones first in India, but this was not the case with the 9RT. In fact, the phone is about two months late, which has dissatisfied Indian customers.

The company is yet to disclose the actual unveiling date, so these are only rumours. According to the latest rumours, the OnePlus 9RT will be released in India on December 16.

OnePlus 9RT or OnePlus RT?

According to rumours and leaks circulating on the internet, the OnePlus 9RT would be released in India under a different name. But why is that? Well, the company is probably trying to avoid negative press for releasing a phone so late in the country. Consumers, on the other hand, are aware of this. It should be noted that the corporation has yet to confirm the final retail name.

Specifications

Apart from the name, the OnePlus RT is believed to have the same set of features as the OnePlus 1. This suggests that the smartphone will include a 6.62-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 120hz screen refresh rate and a punch-hole camera.

The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 octa-core processor and comes with a 4500mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging out of the box.

The OnePlus 9RT (OnePlus RT Indian model) features a 50MP primary sensor, a 16MP wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro lens in terms of camera specifications. The phone has a 16MP selfie camera for selfies and video calls.

Price

The OnePlus 9RT is priced beginning at CNY 3,299 in China (roughly Rs. 38,600). This is for the entry-level model, which has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model costs CNY 3,499 (about Rs. 40,900), while the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model costs CNY 3,799 (approximately Rs. 40,900). (which is roughly around Rs. 44,400).

While we don't have a definitive price for the OnePlus RT in India, rumours and leaks imply that it will be under Rs 50,000. We'll have to wait until next month for the brand's formal pricing announcement.

Live TV

#mute