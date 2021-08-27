IRCTC New Rules: Here’s how to verify email and phone number for online ticket booking

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has come up with new rules on booking online tickets. IRCTC has asked passengers to ensure that they have completed their verification process, which includes e-mail ID and mobile number.

Once this whole process of verification is completed, a passenger will be able to book tickets online. Although the process is very easy and takes barely a minute to complete, the passengers who have booked regular tickets will not have to go through this process.

IRCTC sells tickets online (e-Ticket) under Indian Railways and passengers are just needed to make a login and password on this portal for tickets. In order to create a login password, the passenger will have to provide email and phone number. Tickets can be booked only after verifying email and phone number.

For online booking, one has to visit the website of IRCTC and then create a login ID and password on the portal. Therefore, passengers will now have to provide their registered email and phone number to generate the login password. After the verification of both things, any person can easily book the ticket.

Here's how to verify email id and phone number:

1- After logging in to the IRCTC portal, a new page or window will open for verification.

2- Enter the registered email and mobile number and then submit.

3- Keep in mind to leave the page with an edit option.

4. After you change the details of e-mail, phone number, you can the edit option on the left

5- Fill in the details correctly after that an OTP will be sent to your given phone number

6- Your mobile number will be verified as soon as you enter this OTP on the portal

7- Similarly the e-mail will also have to be verified.

