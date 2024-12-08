LIC Bima Sakhi Yojana Set To Be Inaugurated By PM Modi On 9th December; Check Eligibility And Minimum Qualification

LIC Bima Sakhi Yojana Eligibility: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Life Insurance Corporation of India's Bima Sakhi Yojana this Monday at an event in Panipat, Haryana, according to a statement from the state-owned insurer.

Aligned with the Prime Minister's vision of empowering women for a developed India (Viksit Bharat), the event is expected to feature Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, and other ministers from both the central and state governments.

However, the LIC has not yet disclosed further details about the scheme.

LIC Bima Sakhi Yojana: Job Opportunities

Under this program, women will have the opportunity to become insurance agents (Bima Sakhi). They will receive financial support of up to Rs 7,000 per month. The objective of the Bima Sakhi Yojana is to provide rural women with job opportunities and financial assistance.

LIC Bima Sakhi Yojana: Earnings (Rs 7,000 to Rs 21,000)

In the first year, women will receive Rs 7,000 per month. In the second year, this amount will reduce to Rs 6,000 per month. By the third year, women will receive Rs 5,000 per month. Additionally, they will receive an extra incentive of Rs 2,100. Commission-based rewards will also be provided for achieving insurance targets.

LIC Bima Sakhi Yojana: Recruitment

In the first phase of this program, 35,000 women will be recruited as insurance agents. In the future, the program will be expanded to include an additional 50,000 women. Initially, the program will be launched in Haryana and gradually implemented across the country.

LIC Bima Sakhi Yojana: Eligibility And Minimum Qualification

To register for the Bima Sakhi Yojana, women must be between 18 and 50 years of age. Adding further, a minimum qualification of passing the 10th grade is mandatory. Priority will be given to women. (With ANI Inputs)