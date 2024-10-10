Ratan Tata Death, Last Rites LIVE UPDATES: State Funeral For The Industrialist

New Delhi: Ratan Tata, the esteemed chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, breathed his last on Wednesday at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. Tata was admitted in the hospital on Monday for certain age-related health issues.

The body of the industrial legend will be kept for people to pay their last respects at the NCPA Lawns at Nariman Point, before taking it for a state funeral in Worli.

The Maharashtra government has announced that the late industrialist would be accorded a funeral with full state honours in the evening.

Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde has confirmed that Tata will be given state funeral.



"The precious gem of the country is lost. Ratanji Tata was a unique and ideal amalgamation of ethics and entrepreneurship. Ratanji Tata was a living legend who successfully took over the reins of the Tata Group, which has a tradition of excellence and integrity of nearly 150 years. The decision making ability and mental strength that he displayed from time to time, took the Tata Group to different industrial heights. I pay my heartfelt tribute to him. Ratanji Tata was the pride of India, he will always remain a role model for the coming generation of entrepreneurs," the Maharashtra CM wrote on X.

The state has also declared a day-long official mourning in memory of the business titan.

