LPG Cylinder At Just Rs 450 Under Ujjwala, Ladli Behna Schemes! MP Government Announces

New Delhi: As Madhya Pradesh gears up for the upcoming elections, the state government has announced a good news for the LPG Customers in the state. As per a new government order LPG gas connection holders who are beneficiaries of the Ujjwala Yojana and Ladli Behna Yojana are set to enjoy a significant benefit on domestic gas cylinders.

LPG Cylinder At Just Rs 450 In Poll-Bound MP

Starting from September 1, LPG gas connection holders will be able to procure a gas cylinder for an incredibly affordable price of just Rs 450, the poll-bound MP state government has announced. Furthermore, the outstanding amount for the gas cylinder will be directly credited to the accounts of the Ladli Behna beneficiaries.

"Eligible consumers will need to purchase refills from the oil company at the market rate. Any reduction in the subsidy provided by the government of India and the market rate determined by the state government will be transferred to the bank accounts of eligible consumers," the government order said.

Meanwhile, if there is a change in the market rate for refills of domestic LPG bottle, the state subsidy will also be adjusted accordingly, the order read.

Also, as per the government order, consumers who already have an LPG gas connection, will be registered under Ladli Behna Yojana portal.

"They may also be beneficiaries under Ujjwala Yojana. The registration process will take place at all centers designated for Ladli Bahana Yojana," it said.

Ladli Bahana Yojana Registration Process

To complete the registration process, individuals will need to provide their gas connection consumer number and LPG connection ID. The Ladli Bahana Yojana registration ID will be automatically generated within this scheme, utilizing data collected from all oil companies to identify eligible beneficiaries.

Starting from September 25, 2023, details of registered beneficiaries will be accessible on the online portal. These records will be routinely updated to ensure accuracy. Registered beneficiaries can conveniently verify this information on the portal starting September 25, using their gas consumer number, gas connection ID, and Ladli Behna ID for easy access and transparency.

Extension Of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana

In a significant announcement yesterday, the The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the extension of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) for release of 75 lakh LPG connections over three years from Financial Year 2023-24 to 2025-26, said an official release.

The total financial implication will be Rs.1650 crore for per connection at following rates:

14.2 kg Single Bottle Connection – Rs.2200 per connection

5 kg Double Bottle Connection – Rs.2200 per connection

5 kg Single Bottle Connection – Rs.1300 per connection

As per the existing modalities of Ujjawala 2.0, the first refill and stove will also be provided free of cost to Ujjwala beneficiaries.

A targeted subsidy of Rs 200 per 14.2 kg LPG cylinder for upto 12 refills per year is being provided to PMUY consumers.