LPG cylinder prices September 1, 2021: LPG gas rates become costlier, check out how much you need to pay for a cylinder

New Delhi: Adding further woes to the customers already reeling under higher fuel prices, LPG Cylinder cooking gas price has been hiked across India by the OMCs.

The price of LPG cylinder cooking gas price has been hiked by Rs 25 per bottle from the previous price of Rs 859.5. A 14.2-kg subsidised and non-subsidised LPG cylinder now costs Rs 884.50 in the national capital as well as in Mumbai. With this, the price of a 14.2kg LPG gas cylinder in Kolkata will cost Rs 911 while in Chennai LPG cylinders will come at Rs 900.5.

Meanwhile, Oil marketing companies have also reduced the retail price of diesel and petrol by upto 15 paise per litre in the national capital, thus passing on the benefit of softening global oil and product prices to consumers, although there is no respite for petrol consumers. OMCs kept petrol prices unchanged for the 7 days.

After the price reduction Petrol now costs Rs 101.34 per litre in Delhi, while diesel is at Rs 88.77. In Mumbai, petrol is priced at Rs 107.39 per litre, and diesel at Rs 96.33 per litre. In Kolkata petrol will be sold at Rs 101.72 per litre and diesel prices at Rs 91.84 per litre while in Chennai petrol is priced at Rs 99.08 per litre and diesel prices at Rs 93.38 per litre.

