New Delhi: The foundation stone for IKEA's landmark mixed-use land project in Noida's Sector 51 was unveiled by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday. It's the first home furnishings retail location for the Swedish company in the state. The Swedish business plans to invest Rs 5,500 crore in the undertaking. By 2028, the complete complex is expected to be operational.



The Lykli Noida

The Ingka Centres are part of the Ingka Group which includes IKEA Retail and Ingka Investments. The IKEA store named Lykli in Noida will be built on 47,833 square metres of land.



Lykli Noida: A meeting place in India

Lykli Noida will feature a "meeting place" design that combines retail with community areas. It will be a destination where people can shop, work, socialize, and relax.

Under the Lykli brand, Lykli Noida is the second meeting spot in India. With a hotel and shopping center housed under one roof as part of its mixed-use development, it will be the first gathering spot for Ingka Centres worldwide. Along with two towers of commercial space, it will have a fully integrated IKEA store and a nine-story hotel.

Innovative work areas, hospitality areas, Edutainment learning spaces, and venues for social and cultural activities will all be features of Lykli Noida.

Both the Aqua Line and the Blue Line Metro stations will be directly connected to the store. Parking for 4,500 cars and 70 EV charging stations will be available at the center.

Lykli Noida To Create 9,000 jobs

The Lykli Noida is expected to draw over 25 million visitors, according to a statement from the company. Over 9,000 direct jobs and thousands of indirect jobs will be generated by it. It is one of the biggest retail developments in Delhi NCR.

IKEA stores in India

Ingka Centers has launched its concept in Uttar Pradesh, after the cities of Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Gurugram. IKEA store will also serve as the anchor in the company's first Lykli project, which is scheduled to open in Gurugram in 2025.