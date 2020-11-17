Now, you can avail discount on non-subsidized cylinder too - Here's how

It is a known fact that the Centre gives subsidy on LPG cylinder (LPG) and this subsidy comes in your bank account when you book LPG gas and pay for it. But do you know that you can get discount on non-subsidized LPG cylinder too.

Even if the government does not give you subsidy on non-subsidized cylinder, oil companies like Hindustan Petroleum, Indian Oil and Bharat Petroleum offer discounts on online payments to such customers. The oil companies give this discount to promote the digital payment payment campaign of the government. Oil companies offer these discounts to customers in ways like cashback, instant discount, coupon, etc.

How can you get the discount?

Whenever you book an LPG cylinder, never pay for it in cash. Most people prefer to cash to the delivery boy who come to deliver the cylinder to their homes. But if you want to avail disocunt then you should avoid paying in cash and always opt for digital mode of payment.

How to pay online?

After booking the gas cylinder, you can pay through the popular digital payment platforms such as mobile app, Paytm, Phone Pay, UPI, Bhima App, Google Pay, Mobikwik, free-charge etc. This will give you the benefit of discount. Through these platforms, when you make a cylinder booking and payment for the first time, you can also get a very good cashback. Paytm sometimes gives cashback of up to Rs 500 to its customers.

Try these options too

Customers can also avail discount by making payments through online debit card, credit card, Internet banking, mobile banking application and electronics wallet. The best thing about online gas booking is that you can pay from any place. So you can get rid of the trouble of keeping cash at home at the time of cylinder delivery.