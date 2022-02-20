Palika Bazaar, Heera Panna, Tank Road on US notorious markets list; traders object

New Delhi: The Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) has released the findings of its 2021 Review of Notorious Markets for Counterfeiting and Piracy (the Notorious Markets List), which highlights online and physical markets that reportedly engage in or facilitate substantial trademark counterfeiting or copyright piracy.

For India’s physical markets, the USTR has listed markets in Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata.

A major indoor market located at the heart of Mumbai, Heera Panna reportedly offers counterfeit watches, footwear, accessories, and cosmetics. Right holders warn that counterfeit cosmetics sold at this market have health and safety risks.

A raid at Heera Panna in September 2021 resulted in arrests for selling counterfeit versions of premium watches, the USTR said.

Kidderpore, Kolkata locally known as "Fancy Market", allegedly sells counterfeit apparel and cosmetics, often in wholesale quantities. Severe skin problems, rashes, irritation, and eye diseases have reportedly been caused due to the poor quality of the counterfeits.

Palika Bazaar in New Delhi remains on the NML in 2021. This underground market in Delhi is seemingly well-known for the trade of counterfeit products, such as mobile accessories, cosmetics, watches, and eyewear.

Many shoppers are reportedly students and other young people who want trendy products at cheap prices. The market is also a popular destination for tourists.

Tank Road, Delhi, right holders report that this market continues to sell counterfeit products, including apparel, footwear, watches, handbags, electronics, and beauty products.

Wholesale counterfeit goods are also reportedly supplied from this market to other Indian markets, including Gaffar Market and Ajmal Khan Road. Also Read: Multibagger stock: Investors receive 6500% return in few years; chance to earn more?

Right holders note that conducting enforcement actions at this 46 location is challenging, as the market is located in a residential area and sellers often appear to have advanced knowledge of raids, limiting their effectiveness, the USTR said. Also Read: PAN Card Fraud: Here’s how to check if someone else has taken loan on your PAN

Live TV

#mute