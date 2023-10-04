Pay Rs 435 Non-Refundable Registration Fee For Getting Government Jobs? Beware, Says PIB Fact Checker

New Delhi: A fake website purportedly affiliated with the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has published a job offer, inviting applicants to enroll themselves for government jobs by paying a non-refundable registration fee of Rs 435.

The website named Gramin Udyamita Vikas Nigam also asks for various details of the candidates viz their name, date of birth, and gender, among others of people for applying to the various posts. It states that there are two posts for which candidates can apply -- Gramin Udyamita Mitra (Rajasthan) and Data Entry Executive (Rajasthan) aged between 18 and 40 with a pay package of Rs 21,500 and Rs 17,500 respectively. It states the last date to apply as October 9, 2023.

Busting the fake message, PIB Fact Check has said that the above claim is fake.

A website allegedly affiliated with the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment claims to offer government jobs & seeks _435 as a non-refundable registration fee#PIBFactCheck



__This website is not associated with GOI



__Official website of @MSJEGOI is https://t.co/BMe7bByAJj pic.twitter.com/xkf3VpaT7q — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) October 3, 2023

"A website allegedly affiliated with the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment claims to offer government jobs & seeks ₹435 as a non-refundable registration fee. This website is not associated with GOI. Official website of MSJEGOI is http://socialjustice.gov.in," PIB has tweeted:

How to get messages fact-checked by PIB

If you get any such suspicious message, you can always know its authenticity and check if the news is for real or it is a fake news. For that, you need to send the message to https://factcheck.pib.gov.in. Alternatively you can send a WhatsApp message to +918799711259 for fact check. You can also send your message to pibfactcheck@gmail.com. The fact check information is also available on https://pib.gov.in.