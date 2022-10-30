Petrol, Diesel Price on October 30: Check latest fuel rates in your city today

Petrol, Diesel Price Today: The tightening supply of crude oil amid demand concerns helped the crude oil prices remain on the upper side. While the Brent crude futures on the Intercontinental Exchange gained 0.7 per cent, the MCX crude oil futures recorded an increase of 2.4 per cent last week. On Friday, Brent futures slid $1.41 to $95.55 a barrel while the US West Texas Intermediate crude fell $1.25 to $87.83.

Despite the topsy-turvy journey of crude oil in the international market, petrol and diesel prices have remained largely stable in India. The gasoline and diesel prices are revised every midnight in India depending on the global situation. As on October 30, Petrol costs Rs 96.72 per litre while Diesel costs Rs 89.62 per litre in the national capital Delhi.

Here is the price of petrol, and diesel today, i.e. October 230, 2022, in your city:

Noida: Petrol- Rs 96.92 per litre, Diesel- Rs 90.08 per litre

Bengaluru: Petrol- Rs 101.94 per litre, Diesel- Rs 87.89 per litre

Chandigarh: Petrol- Rs 96.20 per litre, Diesel- Rs 84.26 per litre

Mumbai: Petrol- Rs 106.31 per litre, Diesel- Rs 94.27 per litre

Kolkata: Petrol- Rs 106.03 per litre, Diesel- Rs 92.76 per litre

Delhi: Petrol- Rs 96.72 per litre, Diesel- Rs 89.62 per litre

Lucknow: Petrol- Rs 96.57 per litre, Diesel- Rs 89.76 per litre

Chennai: Petrol- Rs 102.63 per litre, Diesel- Rs 94.24 per litre

Gurugram: Petrol- Rs 97.18 per litre, Diesel- Rs 90.05 per litre

Patna: Petrol - Rs 107.46 per litre, Diesel - Rs 94.24 per litre

How to check the Petrol and Diesel prices of your city through SMS?

If your city is not on the list, you can still check petrol, and diesel prices by sitting at home. All you have to do is to send a message from your mobile to 9224992249 with your city code. City codes are available on Indian Oil's website.