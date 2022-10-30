T20 World Cup 2022: Balochistan artist draws Virat Kohli's stunning sand art; pic goes viral

Virat Kohli is one of those players who have a fan following across the world and is admired by millions of cricket fans across countries. Be it India or its arch-rival Pakistan, Kohli receives equal love from fans in both countries. In one such display of love, a sand artist from Pakistan's Balochistan has made a stunning sand portrait of Virat Kohli which has gone viral on social media. The photo was shared on Twitter by Fazila Baloch and has received over 20,000 likes so far. According to reports, the artist made sand art in the Gaddani area of Balochistan to convey his love and admiration for Kohli.

Sharing the photo, Fazila Baloch wrote, "A fan of Virat Kohli, from Balochistan, made this amazing portray of #ViratKohli using sand art to show his love for the greatest cricketer of our time."

A fan of Virat Kohli @imVkohli, from Balochistan made this amazing portray of #ViratKohli using sand art to show his love for the greatest cricketer of our time. pic.twitter.com/GlHvI7ALwA — Fazila Baloch (@IFazilaBaloch) October 28, 2022

The ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 saw a historic clash between India and Pakistan on October 23. While India won the match in a last-ball thriller, it was Virat Kohli's sensational knock that helped India out of troubled water. Kohli scored an unbeaten 82-run knock and stitched a record partnership with Hardik Pandya to help India win.

Kohli has been in sensational form in the tournament and scored his second fifty against the Netherlands. Today, India will take on South Africa which will be the third match for both teams. While India has four points from two matches, South Africa has three points from one win and one no-result match.