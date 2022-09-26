Get latest iPhone 14 series at lowest price; check Apple India Diwali discount offers here

New Delhi: E-commerce site Amazon and Flipkart’s ongoing sale offers festive discounts. Following suit, Apple India has now launched its own sale on its online shop. Apple guarantees a flat, immediate discount of Rs 7,000 on all orders over Rs 41,900. This suggests that, for a limited time only, you can buy the most latest iPhone 14 series for a discount of Rs 7,000.

If you are an Apple product enthusiast, this could be your chance. Here are the details of the Apple India sale including discount offers, price cuts, cashback and many more.

Apple India offers a 7 per cent instant discount on HDFC Bank credit cards and American Express cards on all products, including the recently introduced AirPods Pro second generation, iPhone 14 series, MacBooks, and even iPads. This discount is available for both single and multiple items and has a minimum order value of Rs 41,900.

The tech giant also provides no-cost EMI savings for up to six months.

The first sale of the iPhone 14 series was on September 16. However, depending on the model, HDFC credit card holders can receive a discount of Rs 5,000 or Rs 4,000. However, with Apple's holiday offer, you can purchase the iPhone 14 for Rs 72,900 and the iPhone 14 Pro for Rs 1,22,900.

Since their release, the phones have never been offered for as low a price. Along with the holiday discounts, Apple's free engraving programme is still available.