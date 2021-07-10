Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, July 10, 2021: Petrol crosses Rs 100 mark in Jammu, check rates in your city

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices were increased again on Saturday after a day of hiatus. With the latest revision, petrol and diesel prices have breached the Rs 100 mark in a few more cities. In Delhi, petrol prices were increased by 35 paise litre while diesel jumped by 26 paise in the national capital. On Saturday (July 10), petrol is selling in Delhi at Rs 100.91 per litre while diesel is retailing at Rs 89.88.

This is the seventh hike within 10 days of July. In May and June, petrol and diesel prices were increased by 16 times in each month. Meanwhile, petrol prices in Mumbai have climbed uphill to Rs 106.93 per litre while diesel is retailing at Rs 97.46 per litre in the financial capital of India.

At present, petrol prices are above the Rs 100 mark in all metro cities across the country. Petrol is currently selling at above Rs 100 in 18 states and union territories, including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Ladakh, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Sikkim, West Bengal and Nagaland. Also Read: COVID-19 is not over yet, follow norms, protocols: Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur urges tourists

J&K, Bihar, Delhi and Kerala are the latest states joining the list. On July 10, petrol prices in Jammu crossed the Rs 100 mark. Litre petrol is selling at Rs 100.21 in the winter capital of J&K. In Srinagar, the fuel was already selling at above Rs 100. Also Read: Pfizer, Moderna in discussions with India, trying to get solution on contractual issues: NITI Aayog's VK Paul

Petrol and diesel prices in metro cities:

City Petrol prices Diesel prices

Kolkata: Rs 101.01 Rs 92.97

Chennai Rs 101.67 Rs 94.39

Bengaluru: Rs 104.29 Rs 95.26

Hyderabad: Rs 104.86 Rs 97.96