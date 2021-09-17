हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
petrol price

Petrol Price Today, September 17: IOCL issues today's fuel rates, check petrol prices in your city

New Delhi: Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) has issued the prices of petrol and diesel for today (September 17). Apparently, petrol and diesel rates have remained unchanged for the 12th consecutive day on Friday, according to the notification by the state-owned oil company. 

With the latest revision in prices, the price of one-litre petrol now stands at Rs 101.19 while diesel is selling at Rs 88.62 per litre. Petrol prices were last revised on September 5, 2021. At the time, the oil companies had reduced the fuel prices by 15 paise per litre. Since then, there hasn’t been a single change in petrol and diesel prices. 

Per litre fuel prices in major cities: 

                         Petrol                 Diesel 

Mumbai         Rs 107.26         Rs 96.19 per litre

Chennai         Rs 98.96          Rs 93.26 per litre

Kolkata         Rs 101.72          Rs 91.84 per litre

Noida             Rs 98.52          Rs 89.21 per litre

Jaipur         Rs 108.17            Rs 97.76 per litre

Bhopal         Rs 109.63          Rs 97.43 per litre

Bengaluru         Rs 104.70          Rs 94.04 per litre

Lucknow         Rs 98.30          Rs 89.02 per litre

Patna             Rs 103.79          Rs 94.55 per litre

Here’s how to check petrol and diesel prices in your city 

In India, oil marketing companies such as Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and IOCL revise petrol and diesel prices every day based on the movements in global oil markets. Also Read: Narendra Modi's birthday: BJP aims to set COVID vaccination record as PM turns 71

The rates are revised every day at 6 am. Customers can either visit the OMC’s website or can send an SMS to check the latest fuel prices in their cities. Customers have to send RSP<space> petrol pump dealer code to 92249 92249 to know the latest fuel prices in their cities. Also Read: PM Narendra Modi to virtually address plenary session of 21st SCO summit today

Tags:
petrol pricePetrolDieselDelhiIOCL
45th GST Council meeting: Concessions on COVID drugs, GST on petrol, food delivery to be discussed tomorrow

