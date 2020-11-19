Private trains: Indian Railways finds 102 applications eligible for operations in 12 clusters

New Delhi: Ministry of Railways on Thursday (November 19) found 102 applications eligible for running private trains in the country. The ministry earlier invited a request for qualifications (RFQ) for private participation in the operation of passenger train services over 12 clusters comprising more than 150 origin-destination pairs of routes through the introduction of 151 modern trains.

Out of 120 applications received from private players to run private trains, 102 applications have been found eligible in the RFP stage by the ministry. A few of these companies whose applications have been found eligible include IRCTC, GMR Highways Ltd., Gateway Rail Freight Ltd., IRB Infrastructures Developers, and WELSPUN Enterprise Ltd.

This is the first major initiative of attracting private investment for running passenger trains over the Indian Railway Network. The ministry hopes that the project would entail private sector investment of about Rs 30,000 crores.

The private entities for undertaking the project would be selected through a two-stage competitive bidding process comprising Request for Qualifications (RFQ) and Request for Proposal (RFP).

The RFQs for 12 clusters were published on July 1, 2020, and the applications were opened on October 7, 2020. The ministry received 120 applications for the 12 Clusters, from 16 applicant firms.

Cluster 1 (Mumbai 1)

The following 08 (eight) applicants are qualified for participation in the RFP stage for Cluster-1 (Mumbai-1) of PPP in Passenger Train OperationsProject:

1) M/s Cube Highways and Infrastructure III Pte. Ltd.

2) Consortium of

(a) M/s Gateway Rail Freight Limited; and

(b) M/s Gateway Distriparks Limited

3) M/s GMR Highways Limited

4) M/s Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd.

5) M/s IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited

6) Consortium of

(a) M/s Malempati Power Private Limited; and

(b) M/sTechno Infra Developers Pvt Ltd

7) M/s Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd.

8) M/s Welspun Enterprises Limited

Cluster 2 (Mumbai 2)

The following 11 (eleven) applicants are qualified for participation in the RFP stage for Cluster-2 (Mumbai-2) of PPP in Passenger Train Operations Project:

1) Consortium of

(a) M/s Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles, S.A.

(b) M/s CAF India Private Limited

(c) M/s CAF Investment Projects, S.A.

2) M/s Cube Highways and Infrastructure III Pte. Ltd.

3) Consortium of

(a) M/s Gateway Rail Freight Limited

(b) M/s Gateway Distriparks Limited

4) M/s GMR Highways Limited

5) M/s Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd.

6) M/s IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited

7) M/s L&T Infrastructure Development Projects Limited

8) Consortium of

(a) M/s Malempati Power Private Limited

(b) M/s Techno Infra Developers Pvt Ltd

9) M/s Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd.

10) Consortium of

(a) M/s RK Associates & Hoteliers Pvt. Ltd.

(b) M/s Omaxe Limited

11) M/s Welspun Enterprises Limited

Cluster 3 (Delhi 1)

The following 09 (nine) applicants are qualified for participation in the RFP stage for Cluster 3 (Delhi 1) of PPP in Passenger Train Operations Project:

1) M/s Cube Highways and Infrastructure III Pte. Ltd.

2) Consortium of

(a) M/s Gateway Rail Freight Limited

(b) M/s Gateway Distriparks Limited

3) M/s GMR Highways Limited

4) M/s Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd.

5) M/s IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited

6) Consortium of

(a) M/s Malempati Power Private Limited

(b) M/s Techno Infra Developers Pvt Ltd

7) M/s Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd.

8) M/s PNC Infratech Ltd

9) M/s Welspun Enterprises Limited

Cluster 4 (Delhi 2)

The following 10 (ten) applicants are qualified for participation in the RFP stage for Cluster 4 (Delhi 2) of PPP in Passenger Train Operations Project:

1) M/s Cube Highways and Infrastructure III Pte. Ltd.

2) Consortium of

(a) M/s Gateway Rail Freight Limited

(b) M/s Gateway Distriparks Limited

3) M/s GMR Highways Limited

4) M/s Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd.

5) M/s IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited

6) Consortium of

(a) M/s Malempati Power Private Limited

(b) M/s Techno Infra Developers Pvt Ltd

7) M/s Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd.

8) M/s PNC Infratech Ltd

9) Consortium of

(a) M/s RK Associates & Hoteliers Pvt. Ltd.

(b) M/s Omaxe Limited

10) M/s Welspun Enterprises Limited

Cluster 5 (Chandigarh)

The following 08 (eight) applicants are qualified for participation in the RFP stage for Cluster 5 (Chandigarh)of PPP in Passenger Train Operations Project:

1) M/s Cube Highways and Infrastructure III Pte. Ltd..

2) Consortium of

(a) M/s Gateway Rail Freight Limited

(b) M/s Gateway Distriparks Limited

3) M/s GMR Highways Limited

4) M/s Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd.

5) M/s IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited

6) Consortium of

(a) M/s Malempati Power Private Limited

(b) M/s Techno Infra Developers Pvt Ltd

7) M/s Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd.

8) M/s Welspun Enterprises Limited

Cluster 6 ( Howrah)

The following 08 (eight) applicants are qualified for participation in the RFP stage for Cluster 6 (Howrah)of PPP in Passenger Train Operations Project:

1) M/s Cube Highways and Infrastructure III Pte. Ltd.

2) Consortium of

(a) M/s Gateway Rail Freight Limited

(b) M/s Gateway Distriparks Limited

3) M/s GMR Highways Limited

4) M/s Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd.

5) M/s IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited

6) Consortium of

(a) M/s Malempati Power Private Limited; and

(b) M/sTechno Infra Developers Pvt Ltd

7) M/s Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd.

8) M/s Welspun Enterprises Limited

Cluster 7 ( Patna)

The following 08 (eight) applicants are qualified for participation in the RFP stage for Cluster 7 (Patna)of PPP in Passenger Train Operations Project:

1) M/s Cube Highways and Infrastructure III Pte. Ltd.

2) Consortium of

(a) M/s Gateway Rail Freight Limited

(b) M/s Gateway Distriparks Limited

3) M/s GMR Highways Limited

4) M/s Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd.

5) M/s IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited

6) Consortium of

(a) M/s Malempati Power Private Limited

(b) M/s Techno Infra Developers Pvt Ltd

7) M/s Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd.

8) M/s Welspun Enterprises Limited

Cluster 8 (Prayagraj)

The following 09 (nine) applicants are qualified for participation in the RFP stage for Cluster 8 (Prayagraj) of PPP in Passenger Train Operations Project:

1) M/s Cube Highways and Infrastructure III Pte. Ltd.

2) Consortium of

(a) M/s Gateway Rail Freight Limited

(b) M/s Gateway Distriparks Limited

3) M/ GMR Highways Limited

4) M/s Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd.

5) M/s IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited

6) Consortium of

(a) M/s Malempati Power Private Limited

(b) M/s Techno Infra Developers Pvt Ltd

7) M/s Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd.

8) M/s PNC Infratech Ltd

9) M/s Welspun Enterprises Limited

Cluster 9 (Secunderabad)

The following 09 (nine) applicants are qualified for participation in the RFP stage for Cluster 9 (Secunderabad) of PPP in Passenger Train Operations Project:

1) M/s Cube Highways and Infrastructure III Pte. Ltd.

2) Consortium of

(a) M/s Gateway Rail Freight Limited

(b) M/s Gateway Distriparks Limited

3) M/s GMR Highways Limited

4) M/s Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd.

5) M/s IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited

6) M/s L&T Infrastructure Development Projects Limited

7) Consortium of

(a) M/s Malempati Power Private Limited

(b) M/s Techno Infra Developers Pvt Ltd

8) M/s Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd.

9) M/s Welspun Enterprises Limited

Cluster 10 (Jaipur)

The following 9 (nine) applicants are qualified for participation in the RFP stage for Cluster 10 (Jaipur) of PPP in Passenger Train Operations Project:

1) M/s Cube Highways and Infrastructure III Pte. Ltd.

2) Consortium of

(a) M/s Gateway Rail Freight Limited

(b) M/s Gateway Distriparks Limited

3) M/s GMR Highways Limited

4) M/s Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd.

5) M/s IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited

6) Consortium of

(a) M/s Malempati Power Private Limited

(b) M/s Techno Infra Developers Pvt Ltd (

7) M/s Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd.

8) M/s PNC Infratech Ltd

9) M/s Welspun Enterprises Limited

Cluster 11 (Chennai)

The following 05 (five) applicants are qualified for participation in the RFP stage for Cluster 11 (Chennai) of PPP in Passenger Train Operations Project:

1) M/s Cube Highways and Infrastructure III Pte. Ltd.

2) M/s GMR Highways Limited

3) M/s IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited

4) M/s L&T Infrastructure Development Projects Limited

5) M/s Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd.

Cluster 12 (Bengaluru)

The following 08 (eight) applicants are qualified for participation in the RFP stage for Cluster 12 (Bengaluru) of PPP in Passenger Train Operations Project:

1) M/s Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

2) M/s Cube Highways and Infrastructure III Pte. Ltd.

3) M/s GMR Highways Limited

4) M/s IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited

5) M/s L&T Infrastructure Development Projects Limited

6) Consortium of

(a) M/s Malempati Power Private Limited

(b) M/s Techno Infra Developers Pvt Ltd

7) M/s Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd.

8) M/s Welspun Enterprises Limited