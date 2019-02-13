हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Vande Bharat Express fare

Proposed fares of Train 18 tickets reduced: Know details of new rates

The semi-high speed train is scheduled to be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 15.

Proposed fares of Train 18 tickets reduced: Know details of new rates

New Delhi: Rationalising the fares of Vande Bharat Express or Train 18, the railways Tuesday said an air-conditioned chair car ticket for a Delhi-Varanasi trip would cost Rs 1,760, instead of Rs 1,850, and the executive class fare will be Rs 3,310, instead of RS 3,520.

On the return journey, the chair car ticket would cost Rs 1,700 and the executive car ticket will be priced at Rs 3,260, a railway order said.

Both the fares are inclusive of the catering charges.

Now, the chair car fares are 1.4 times the base price of Shatabdi trains running the same distance and the executive class fares are 1.3 times of first class air-conditioned seating in the premium train, it said.

The semi-high speed train is scheduled to be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 15. The train has two classes of tickets -- executive class and chair car -- and will have differently priced meals.

Tags:
Vande Bharat Express fareTrain 18 fareTrain 18 routeTrain 18 launchIndian Railwaysinter-city travelTrain 18Train 18 featuresShatabdi ExpressTrain 18 interiorsTrain 18 exteriors
Next
Story

Rajya Sabha passes Interim Budget 2019-20, Finance Bill without debate; adjourns sine die

Must Watch

PT6M46S

DNA analysis on Mulayam's statement on Modi