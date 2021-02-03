हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Indian Railways

Rail passengers now enjoy tasty meals via IRCTC e-catering services: Here's how to book food using website, mobile and App

The Railways had to suspend the e-catering services for nearly a year due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic in India. The e-catering service was started by the IRCTC in 2014 and is available on the IRCTC website – www.ecatering.irctc.com – or through telephone. The IRCTC e-catering service is also available on the ‘Food on Track’ app.

Rail passengers now enjoy tasty meals via IRCTC e-catering services: Here&#039;s how to book food using website, mobile and App

New Delhi: Railway ticketing arm Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) resumed its e-catering services for pre-booked lunch and dinner meals on trains from February 1, 2021.

"Craving for your favourite dishes on #rails? Order healthy & delicious meals from #IRCTC eCatering without any hassle using the ‘Food On Track’ app. Download now or visit http://ecatering.irctc.co.in," IRCTC has twitted.

Here is how to book food via IRCTC e-catering services on IRCTC website, mobile and App.

How to book e-catering meals through IRCTC website?

Any passenger having valid reservation ticket can book the meal through website.

Visit www.ecatering.irctc.co.in

Enter the PNR number

Stations list will appear in drop down menu.

When you search by train name or station name, the system will seek your PNR for verification purposes before confirming the booking

On selecting the station at which meal is to be delivered, vendor menu will open along with item prices

Select the vendor and then select the meals to be booked

Prices of meal will be displayed alongside

On placing the order, the passenger will be required to select the mode of payment i.e. Cash on Delivery or prepaid (online payment)

Once the process is completed, confirmation of booking needs to be made

How to book e-catering meals through phone?

Passenger may book meals by calling number 1323 for waitlisted as well as confirmed ticket

The booking shall be made by the call center executive

How to book e-catering meal through the mobile application?

The Food on track App is available on IOS and Android. Passengers need to download the Mobile App Food on Track from the Google Play Store or AppStore.

