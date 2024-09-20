Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2795809https://zeenews.india.com/economy/rbi-lifts-restrictions-on-the-gold-loan-business-of-iifl-finance-limited-2795809.html
NewsBusinessEconomy
IIFL FINANCE LIMITED

RBI Lifts Restrictions On The Gold Loan Business Of IIFL Finance Limited

These restrictions were earlier imposed on March 04, 2024, which prohibited the Company from sanctioning, disbursing, or assigning/securitising/selling any of its gold loans. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Sep 20, 2024, 07:51 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

RBI Lifts Restrictions On The Gold Loan Business Of IIFL Finance Limited

New Delhi: IIFL Finance Limited has informed the stock exchange that RBI has lifted restrictions imposed on the gold loan business of the company.

"Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 51 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), through its communication dated September 19, 2024, has lifted the restrictions imposed on the gold loan business of IIFL Finance Limited," the company said in a BSE filing. 

These restrictions were earlier imposed on March 04, 2024, which prohibited the Company from sanctioning, disbursing, or assigning/securitising/selling any of its gold loans. 

"The RBI's decision is effective immediately and allows the Company to resume the sanctioning, disbursal, assignment, securitization, and sale of gold loans in compliance with all relevant laws and regulations. The Company is committed to upholding the highest standards of compliance and will continue to ensure that the remedial actions taken are sustained," the company said.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Noida Encounter: Police Shoot Robbery Suspect
DNA Video
DNA: Will you be beaten if you don't become a BJP member? But why?
DNA Video
DNA: Congress Holds Protest Over Controversial Remarks Against Rahul Gandhi
DNA Video
DNA: Massive Turnout in Jammu-Kashmir Assembly Elections
DNA Video
DNA Report on Rajgarh Daughters' Market Causes Major Impact
DNA Video
DNA: Madhya Pradesh's Shocking Daughter Market Exposed
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court Halts Bulldozer Action
DNA Video
DNA: Kejriwal Resigns, Atishi Becomes Delhi's New CM
DNA Video
DNA: Lebanon Pager Explosions Shocks World
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu-Muslim QR Code Battle Continues Over Waqf Bill