Retail Inflation Rises to 3-Month High of 6.52% in January

Food inflation in January 2023 rose to 5.94 percent from 4.19 percent in December 2022.

Last Updated: Feb 13, 2023, 06:29 PM IST|Source: IANS
New Delhi: After showing a downward trend in December 2022, when it had slid to 5.72 percent, retail inflation for January 2023 rose to a three-month high of 6.52 percent, owing to higher food prices.

With this, the consumer price index (CPI) based retail inflation has again gone beyond RBI`s tolerance level of 6 percent.

The retail inflation for January 2023 is even higher than 6.01 percent level of January 2022.

Higher prices of cereals, egg and meat as well as fish, milk and fruits along with clothing, footwear, housing, health and transport in January 2023, resulted in higher retail inflation.

