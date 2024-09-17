Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2019-20 Series IV Premature Redemption Today: Check How Much Money Will You Get

New Delhi: You may prematurely redeem Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2019-20 Series IV issued in 2019 today, September 17.

"SGB 2019-20 Series IV - Issue date September 17, 2019) on Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme, premature redemption of Gold Bond may be permitted after fifth year from the date of issue of such Gold Bond on the date on which interest is payable. Accordingly, the due date of premature redemption of the above tranche shall be September 17, 2024," the RBI has said.

Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme: How Much Money Will You Get?

Further, the redemption price of SGB shall be based on the simple average of closing gold price of 999 purity of previous three business days from the date of redemption, as published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association Ltd (IBJA). Accordingly, the redemption price for premature redemption due on September 17, 2024 shall be Rs 7,278 per unit of SGB based on the simple average of closing gold price for the three business days i.e., September 12, September 13 and September 16, 2024.

What is Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme?



Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme are government securities denominated in grams of gold. They are substitutes for holding physical gold. Investors have to pay the issue price in cash and the bonds will be redeemed in cash on maturity. The Bond is issued by Reserve Bank on behalf of Government of India.

How Is Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme being sold?



The bonds will be sold through scheduled commercial banks (except Small Finance Banks and Payment Banks), Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited (SHCIL), designated post offices, and recognised stock exchanges viz., National Stock Exchange of India Limited and Bombay Stock Exchange Limited.

Who can buy Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme?



The Bonds will be restricted for sale to resident individuals, HUFs, Trusts, Universities and Charitable Institutions.